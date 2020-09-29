WORLD
1 MIN READ
Teknofest helps young Turkish tech enthusiasts reach their dreams
Turkey’s biggest aerospace and technology festival, Teknofest, kicked off in Gaziantep in southeastern Turkey this year. Thousands of young people from all around Turkey met and had the chance to transform their theoretical knowledge into practice. ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #Teknofest #Nationaltechnologymove #Akinci
September 29, 2020
