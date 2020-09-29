BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Global tally of COVID-19 deaths reaches the one million mark | Money Talks
The number of people dying from COVID-19 has slowed in parts of the world since the start of the year, despite having reached the tragic figure of one million deaths. Why is this? And what have we learned about the virus so far? Our health correspondent Nicola Hill reports. For more we spoke to Dr Andrea Feigl in Vienna. She is a health economist and CEO of the Health Finance Institute. #Covid19Deaths #InfectionRate #CoronavirusPandemic
September 29, 2020
