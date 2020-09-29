BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
UN: Africa loses $89B a year to illicit financial practices | Money Talks
Africa loses $89 billion a year to illegal financial practices. These include the misinvoicing of trade shipments, tax avoidance, corruption, and theft. The findings are part of a report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development. It's assessed the funds flowing in and out of African countries between 2013 and 2015. Agnes Gitau is a partner at the trade and investment advisory firm GBS Africa. She says this theft is depriving the continent of development. #IllicitFinancialFlows #Corruption #EconomicDevelopment
UN: Africa loses $89B a year to illicit financial practices | Money Talks
September 29, 2020
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us