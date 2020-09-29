UK paramedics use high-tech jet packs for rescue operations | Money Talks

A pioneering jetpack company is adding super human power to mountain rescues in the UK. Paramedics are conducting a trial of a jet suit which enables them to fly and reach their patients in just minutes. And as Sarah Morice reports this new technology could be a game changer when it comes to saving lives. #UKparamedics #JetPacks #FinancialApp