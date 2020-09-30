September 30, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump, Biden meet for first of three presidential debates
US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden faced off in their first debate of the campaign in Cleveland on Tuesday, touching on key issues like COVID-19, the economy and the racial divide. Lawyer Joseph Haynes Davis weighs in on whether either candidate did enough to sway voters of colour. #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #Debate
Trump, Biden meet for first of three presidential debates
Explore