UN Chief pays tribute to Kuwaiti emir for humanitarian leadership

Director of Political Studies at the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies Marwan Kabalan weighs in on how Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who died on Tuesday at the age of 91, will be remembered. #AntonioGuterres #EmirSheikhSabahAlAhmadAlJaberAlSabah #humanitarianwork