WORLD
2 MIN READ
Calling the Shots | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
As the global death toll from COVID 19 reached a tragic milestone, with over 1 million deaths worldwide, the US alone recorded more than 205,000 deaths and over 7 million active coronavirus cases. The rising number of deaths and infections brings a renewed sense of urgency for a cure. But also, a growing weariness among Americans that politics rather than science is driving the process for vaccine development and approval. With federal public health officials being openly contradicted and rebuked by President Donald Trump, and the White House accused of interfering in the vaccine process for political gain ahead of the November 3rd election, trust in the safety of a vaccine is waning. Guests: Dr. William Haseltine- Chair and President of ACCESS Health International, a nonprofit dedicated to improving global access to healthcare, and a former professor at Harvard Medical School where he founded two research departments on cancer and HIV/AIDS Dr. Gregory Glenn- President of Research and Development at Novavax, a Maryland-based pharmaceutical company awarded $1.6 billion by the US government to support development and manufacturing of a coronavirus vaccine Dr. Joycelyn Elders- Former Surgeon General of the United States under President Bill Clinton Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
Calling the Shots | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
September 30, 2020
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us