Rotterdam's Depot for Artworks

Rotterdam's Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum sprung a leak. Water and sewage-filled up its basement. 150.000 artworks kept in storage, came under threat. A new depot has been built and this time, the massive collection is open to the public. Sjarel Ex, Director of the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen​ 03:24 #Depot #Rotterdam #Museum