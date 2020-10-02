October 2, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Brutal killing of a young woman raises questions on India's caste system
There has been another horrific gang rape in India. And, parts of the country have expressed anger on the streets and on social media. Rape happens in India every 15 minutes. As with every crime of this kind, its about power and control, and in India, that's borne out through the caste system. Akanksha Saxena has the details.
Brutal killing of a young woman raises questions on India's caste system
Explore