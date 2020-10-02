October 2, 2020
Shares in data-mining company Palantir jump 38% in market debut | Money Talks
Activists have criticised big data firm Palantir for helping to facilitate alleged human rights violations by the US government. But neither the infamy nor an hours-long technical glitch seem to have scared off investors, who snapped up billions of dollars' worth of shares on the firm's market debut on Wednesday.
