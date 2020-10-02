October 2, 2020
Turkish scientists showcase latest inventions at Teknofest 2020 | Money Talks
Turkey's annual gathering of scientists, designers and engineers known as Teknofest has wrapped-up in Gaziantep. The event showcased their latest inventions, and this year, there was a special focus on spotting the industry's rising stars. Obaida Hitto went along to see what got Turkey's tech crowd most excited this year.
