Egypt's 'Days of Rage'

Egyptians are once again ​defying their country's ban on political protests and once again paying the price: the government is brutally cracking down on the small protests scattered throughout the country. So, what's fueling the demonstrations and should President Abdel Fattah el Sisi step down? Guests: Mostafa Ragab Founder of the UK Egyptian Association Hussein Baoumi Egypt and Libya Researcher at Amnesty International