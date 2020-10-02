Two years after Khashoggi’s murder, the fight for justice continues

TRT World speaks to Wadah Khanfar, the president and co-founder of Al Sharq Forum, and Azzam Tamimi, former head of the Institute of Islamic Political Thought, both close friends of the slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, about his legacy and the search for justice two years since his murder. #JamalKhashoggi #SaudiArabia #MohammedbinSalman