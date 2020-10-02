WORLD
Discussing Khashoggi Documentary 'The Dissident' With Oscar Winning Director Brian Fogel
Jamal Khashoggi's killing two years ago inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul sparked international outrage and demands for answers and justice. To this day, the exact details surrounding the journalist's death are still shrouded in mystery. Now ‘The Dissident’, a new documentary by Icarus director Brian Fogel sheds light on Saudi Arabia's role in the murder. We asked him what he uncovered while making the film. Guest: Brian Fogel Writer, Producer and Director of 'The Dissident'​
October 2, 2020
