Azerbaijan and Armenia at War | Turkey-EU Relations
Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in some of the fiercest clashes over Karabakh after it was occupied by Armenians in the 1990s following the collapse of the Soviet Union. What led to the latest escalation in violence? And is there an end in sight? Plus, it's been 15 years since the EU and Turkey initiated official talks to bring Ankara formally into the union. Hopes were high in the beginning, but a series of key differences hampered the talks. We discuss the major sticking points and ask whether Turkey's chance to join the EU is all but finished. Guests: Elin Suleymanov Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Laura Batalla Adam Secretary General of the European Parliament Turkey Forum Mehmet Celik Managing Editor at Daily Sabah
October 2, 2020
