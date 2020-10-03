WORLD
Florida's Governor Wants to Make it Legal to Run Over Protesters
#Florida has been a hotbed of US protests since the death of George #Floyd at the hands of police. Now the state's governor Ron #DeSantis is proposing a law that will come down hard on protestors. The legislation on the table will essentially allow people to run over protesters and not face legal prosecution. We delve into this law and DeSantis' controversial history as governor. Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
October 3, 2020
