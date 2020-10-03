October 3, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
TRT World visits home in Azerbaijan hit by Armenian shelling
Among the first civilian casualties in Azerbaijan were five people from the same family. They were all at home when a shell fired by Armenian forces made a direct hit on their house. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Naftalan in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/1pj4 #Azerbaijan #Armenia #Civilians
TRT World visits home in Azerbaijan hit by Armenian shelling
Explore