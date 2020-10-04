White House doctor: Trump not out of the woods yet

Donald Trump is expected to remain under observation for several days. But it's the several days prior to his hospitalization that are stirring controversy in Washington, with conflicting accounts of when the president started antiviral treatment. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain has more. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #Trump #Coronavirus #Treatment