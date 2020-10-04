October 4, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Major storm brings destruction to parts of France and Italy
Two people have died and authorities are searching for several others missing after severe floods ravaged parts of Italy and France. The flooding is a result of storm Alex, which unleashed record breaking rainfall. And it's threatening further chaos, as it moves towards Britain. Floyd Cush reports. Extreme Weather 👉 http://trt.world/1p4b #StormAlex #Italy #France
Major storm brings destruction to parts of France and Italy
Explore