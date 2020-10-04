October 4, 2020
Nigerian woman produces knock-off motorcycle spares to reduce import costs
In Nigeria, many entrepreneurs avoid the motorcycle and tricycle spare parts business. Often because imported products are cheaper and widely sought after. But one female automotive parts manufacturer is trying to change that. Adesewa Josh reports. Coronavirus in Africa 👉http://trt.world/13f2 #Nigeria #Women #AutomotiveIndustry
