Trump widely criticised for leaving hospital to thank 'fans'
US President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to his supporters on Sunday outside the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he's currently being treated for COVID-19. The visit comes after conflicting reports about the seriousness of his condition, along with criticism over Trump's apparent refusal to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. Lionel Donovan has more. Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica #Trump #Covid19 #Hospital
October 5, 2020
