Trump's illness raises questions about US election process

President Trump's positive test has raised the possibility, however remote, that he may become incapacitated or potentially die in office. While the chances remain slim, the US constitution and Congress have a succession plan. Sarah Balter explains. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #Incapacitated #Trump #NovemberElections