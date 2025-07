Michelangelo For Sale | A Call to Spy | Ai Wei Wei For Circa​

On this episode of Showcase; Michelangelo For Sale? 00:32 Simon Tanner, Professor of Digital Cultural Heritage​ 03:40 The Pain of Artemisia 12:47 Russian Land Art 15:43 A Call to Spy 18:13 Ai Wei Wei For Circa 21:53 #Michelangelo #AiWeiWei #Cinema