WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Battle for Nagorno-Karabakh​
Armenia and Azerbaijan are again on the brink of war. The fighting has spilled beyond the Nagorno-Karabkah region, with civilians being shelled in Azerbaijani cities. And now the conflict is threatening to draw in neighbouring powers and raising concerns about stability in the South Caucasus. But after decades of failed diplomacy, will military force end up deciding the dispute? Or is there still a chance both sides can find their way to peace? Guests: Tengiz Pkhaladze Advisor to the President of Georgia Laurence Broers Fellow in Russia and Eurasia Programme at Chatham House Amanda Paul Senior Policy Analyst at the European Policy Centre
The Battle for Nagorno-Karabakh​
October 6, 2020
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us