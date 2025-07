Reclaiming African art from Western museums

Congolese activist Mwazulu Diyabanza is going to Western museums to reclaim African art pieces, arguing that they were stolen from Africa by Europeans. Now, he and his peers are facing a court trial that could result in jail time and a large fine. The Battle of Algiers revisited 👉 http://trt.world/1pgj #Colonialism #Museums #AfricanArt