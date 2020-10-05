BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
New York's prime real estate attracts buyers during slump | Money Talks
It’s the epitome of luxury living and prime real estate Billionaire’s Row is a group of residential high-rise buildings facing Central Park in New York. While the city’s property market has taken a battering at all price levels during the pandemic, there’s a new addition to this strip that’s still managing to seal some deals. Katie Gregory paid a visit to see why. #NewYork #PrimeRealEstate #BillionairesRow
October 5, 2020
