October 5, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Universal Pictures delays James Bond release as industry suffers | Money Talks
James Bond is suspending his license to thrill audiences until next year. 'No Time to Die' is the latest big title to press pause due to the pandemic. And while some studios are experimenting with straight-to-streaming, early returns show that you have to either go big or go home disappointed. #JamesBond #UniversalPictures #Coronavirus #BoxOffice
Universal Pictures delays James Bond release as industry suffers | Money Talks
Explore