Paris to close all bars as COVID-19 infections surge | Money Talks

French authorities have ordered bars in the capital to close from Tuesday as Paris continues to report an increase in coronavirus cases. Nationwide, more than 12,000 new cases were recorded on Sunday alone. Authorities have put Paris on maximum alert with a range of strict new social distancing measures, which will last at least two weeks. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. For more on this, we spoke to Shahin Vallee in Marseille. He's a senior fellow at the German Council on Foreign Relations. #France #CoronavirusInfections #MaximumAlert