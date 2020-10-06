WORLD
1 MIN READ
SUDAN: Next to make friends with Israel?
After the UAE and Bahrain signed deals with Israel, Sudan, it’s suggested could be next. But there are fears that a rush to normalisation could be dangerous. Guests: Allam Ahmed Director of Middle Eastern Knowledge Economy Institute Kholood Khair Managing Partner of Insight Strategy Partners Cameron Hudson Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
October 6, 2020
