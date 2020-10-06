October 6, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Rights group wants brutal practice of shackling people with mental illnesses banned
Shackling - Hundreds of thousands of people who need care for mental illness instead find themselves ostracized from their families and chained up like animals. Human Rights Watch and anyone with an modicum of compassion says it's time this cruelty, which is practiced all over the planet, comes to an end,
