October 6, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Pandemic: the greatest wealth transfer in human history?
America's tech giants have benefited greatly from the pandemic and stock prices in companies like Facebook and Amazon have skyrocketed. Meanwhile 'mom & pop' stores, which are struggling with increased restrictions and reduced footfall, are closing in their thousands. Is the pandemic the impetus for the greatest wealth transfer in human history?
Pandemic: the greatest wealth transfer in human history?
Explore