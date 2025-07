Egypt executes additional political prisoners

Egypt has executed 15 additional political detainees, drawing condemnation and outrage. Most of the prisoners reportedly endured torture before their convictions. A look at Egypt's relationship with the military 👉 http://trt.world/13cd Egypt’s 2013 military coup, briefly explained 👉 http://trt.world/13c6 #Egypt #Sisi #PoliticalPrisoners