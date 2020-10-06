Trump returns to White House after three nights in hospital | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump is back at the White House after three days in hospital due to COVID-19. His return to the Oval Office has been marred by controversy as he downplayed the risks of a disease that's killed more than 210-thousand Americans. Yet global investors are still cheering, as Trump's recovery helps steady markets. As Natasha Hussain reports, questions remain over the true nature of the president's health. Doctor Andrea Fiegl joined us from Washington DC. She's a health economist and founder and CEO of the Health Financial Institute. #DonaldTrump #WhiteHouse #Coronavirus