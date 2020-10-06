UK tennis centres report spike in bookings amid pandemic | Money Talks

It's been an incredibly challenging summer for grassroots sport in the UK, with the country only gradually emerging from lockdown. However, tennis has bucked the trend, with the number of people playing rising significantly and court bookings up by 372% according to the Lawn Tennis Association. Tennis was one of the first sports to be permitted again because players can maintain their distance while playing. Oliver Regan has been to one centre that's benefited from the increase in numbers.