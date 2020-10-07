WORLD
2 MIN READ
The White House Coronavirus Crisis | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
After spending three nights at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center, President Trump returned to the White House earlier this week, as a growing number of senior staff, campaign officials and several Republican members of Congress tested positive for COVID-19. While his medical doctors faced harsh criticism for refusing to answer basic questions about the President’s health, and his own personal physician warned that he was not completely ‘out of the woods’ yet, Trump continued to downplay the pandemic as he got back to the White House. This, as the White House overruled the Food and Drug Administration’s new guidelines for vaccine approval. With less than 30 days until the presidential election, the Trump campaign announced that all events involving the President would be held virtually or postponed to a later date. And while Trump maintains strong support among his base, the latest national polls show the President trailing Joe Biden by at least 14 points, the biggest margin so far. And as the pandemic continues to get worse in the US with the number of infections rising in 22 states — and the President himself becoming one of the 7.5 million people infected — how will his handling of this latest crisis affect his chances for re-election? Guests: Rev. Al Sharpton Civil Rights Leader and Former Democratic Presidential Candidate Matt Mackowiak Republican Strategist Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica
The White House Coronavirus Crisis | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
October 7, 2020
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us