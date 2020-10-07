The White House Coronavirus Crisis | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

After spending three nights at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center, President Trump returned to the White House earlier this week, as a growing number of senior staff, campaign officials and several Republican members of Congress tested positive for COVID-19. While his medical doctors faced harsh criticism for refusing to answer basic questions about the President's health, and his own personal physician warned that he was not completely 'out of the woods' yet, Trump continued to downplay the pandemic as he got back to the White House. This, as the White House overruled the Food and Drug Administration's new guidelines for vaccine approval. With less than 30 days until the presidential election, the Trump campaign announced that all events involving the President would be held virtually or postponed to a later date. And while Trump maintains strong support among his base, the latest national polls show the President trailing Joe Biden by at least 14 points, the biggest margin so far. And as the pandemic continues to get worse in the US with the number of infections rising in 22 states — and the President himself becoming one of the 7.5 million people infected — how will his handling of this latest crisis affect his chances for re-election? Guests: Rev. Al Sharpton Civil Rights Leader and Former Democratic Presidential Candidate Matt Mackowiak Republican Strategist