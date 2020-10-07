Kyrgyzstan's electoral commission annuls parliamentary election results amid protests

Kyrgyzstan's chief electoral body says it’s cancelling the results of a parliamentary vote that plunged the Central Asian country into political chaos. We speak to Vakur Sumer from the Eurasian Research Institute of Hoca Akhmet Yassawi University. #Kyrgyzstan #parliamentaryelection #SooronbayJeenbekov