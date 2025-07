Faebook blocks all QAnon content from its platforms

Facebook has banned pages, groups and Instagram accounts linked to the conspiracy theory QAnon. While it's a significant step by the social media giant to clamp down on fake news perpetuated by the far-right movement. Critics say it comes a little too late. Natasha Hussain reports. Far Right Politics 👉 http://trt.world/1qsm #QAnon #Facebook #Conspiracy