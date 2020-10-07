WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is French President Macron's Proposed Anti-Separatism Bill Islamophobic?
French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed an 'anti-separatism' bill to combat what he calls 'radical Islam.' The president's idea is to foster what he describes as an 'enlightened Islam,' one that will help defeat terrorist threats and preserve the French way of life. But French Muslims fear the bill unfairly singles them out and will contribute to a rise in Islamophobia. So, will Macron's attempt to impose a national identity on a culturally diverse society work? Guests: Denis Franceskin Member of France's National Rally Party Nabila Ramdani Award-Winning French-Algerian Journalist Yasser Louati Human Rights and Civil Liberties Activist
October 7, 2020
