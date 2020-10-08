The UK’s Controversial Offshore Asylum Plan

Leaked reports have shown the UK's Conservative Party is considering sending asylum seekers offshore while their applications are being processed. The controversial plan is facing serious resistance. The opposition Labour Party condemned the proposed measure as not only ridiculous but impractical, and several legal experts and rights groups have questioned if the plan is even legal. Guests: Ann Widdecombe Former Conservative MP and Brexit Party MEP Roger Casale Former Labour Party MP Chengetai Mupara Human Rights Lawyer Specialising in Immigration