BIZTECH
Spain to spend $85 billion on 3 year economic stimulus plan | Money Talks
Spain says it's using European Union money for an ambitious stimulus package to revive an economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government is aiming to boost spending on infrastructure, environmental projects and technology. Madrid hopes this will fuel a recovery after an expected 11-percent contraction in GDP this year. The governement says it will spend 85-billion- dollars on the stimulus plan from 2021 until 2023. Around 80-percent of that money will come from the EU's coronavirus recovery fund. #Spain #EconomicStimulus #Pandemic
October 7, 2020
