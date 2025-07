Atlantic storm makes landfall in Mexico's Cancun city

Hurricane Delta has made landfall in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday. With winds of up to 177 kilometres per hour, knocking out power and downing dozens of trees, officials are taking measures to keep visitors and locals safe. Yunus Paksoy reports. Extreme Weather 👉 http://trt.world/1p4b #mexicohurricane #hurricanedelta #hurricanedeltamexico