BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Pandemic leads to Sub-Saharan Africa’s first recession in 25 years | |Money Talks
The COVID-19 pandemic has driven sub-Saharan Africa into its first recession in 25 years. A report by the World Bank says the region is reversing decades of economic gains due to lockdowns and weak global demand. The biggest losers will be the region's two economic giants, South Africa and Nigeria. The World Bank expects the region's economy will shrink by 3.3 percent this year, the worst performance on record. A return to growth of about 2-point-1 percent is predicted next year, but the global lender has warned a second round of coronavirus infections could affect this forecast. #Pandemic #WorldBank #SubSaharanAfrica
Pandemic leads to Sub-Saharan Africa’s first recession in 25 years | |Money Talks
October 8, 2020
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us