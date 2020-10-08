Syrian day labourers struggle to afford basic necessities | Money Talks

Syria's 10-year war has taken a huge toll on the economy. Since the US imposed sanctions in June, Syria's day labourers -- who rely on daily wages -- are feeling the economic crunch more than others. It's reached a point where no matter how many hours or how hard they work, basics like food are beyond their reach. Obaida Hitto has more. #Syria #USsanctions #DailyWages