Vice presidential candidates square off in sole debate

US Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris have squared off in their first and only debate before the election on November the 3rd. Candidates largely focused on attacking each other's stance on crime control, climate change, and the economy, rather than sharing details of their own policies. And as Mobin Nasir reports, voters may not have more opportunities to see the opposing campaigns face off in person. For more on this, Democrat strategist and Executive Director of Build the Wave, Nate Lerner joined us from New York. And from Washington we spoke to Adolfo Franco. He's a Republican strategist and former advisor to the late John McCain.