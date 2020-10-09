October 9, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nigeria's film industry picks up after COVID-19 disruptions
Like almost every other industry, the world of film and cinema has suffered greatly during the coronavirus pandemic. But in Nigeria, Nollywood is becoming more popular following the COVID-19 disruptions as more artists now release their films on online streaming services. Film Producer and Screenwriter Richard Odilu explains. #Nigeria #Nollywood #COVID19
Nigeria's film industry picks up after COVID-19 disruptions
Explore