One Year Anniversary of Operation Peace Spring

It's been one year since Turkey launched Operation #PeaceSpring in northeast #Syria to clear #YPG terrorists from the border area. Turkish-backed opposition forces liberated nearly 5,000 square kilometres of territory along the border, including 600 settlements. That allowed Syrians who’d been displaced for years to get back home. One year on, some of those who returned to the town of Tal Abyad are hopeful that more positive change is on the way. Operation Peace Spring 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pcr