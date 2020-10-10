WORLD
What’s Behind Saudi Arabia’s ‘Turkish Boycott’?
From coffee, to TV dramas to vacations, the head of Saudi Arabia's Chamber of Commerce wants #Saudis to reject 'everything Turkish.' Relations between #Riyadh and Ankara have soured since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal #Khashoggi by a Saudi hit squad in Istanbul in 2018. The two countries are also on opposite sides of numerous conflicts.​ We take a closer look at what's behind this animosity. Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
October 10, 2020
