WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tokyo park gets transparent toilets to ease safety concerns
Spacious, clean, and almost completely see-through, an unusual new public toilet block has been built in a Tokyo park, but thankfully, the walls turn blurry as soon as you lock the door. When not in use, the three units are translucent, with purple glass for men and pink for women, as well as an accessible yellow unit also used for baby changing. Mayu Yoshida reports. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #JapanToilets #TransparentToilet #Tokyo
Tokyo park gets transparent toilets to ease safety concerns
October 10, 2020
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us