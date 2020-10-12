Violations of truce frustrate recovery of the dead in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia and Azerbaijan have not exchanged the bodies of soldiers killed in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, or do prisoner swaps as planned due to ceasefire violations. We speak to vice rector for external and government affairs at ADA University Fariz Ismailzade about the prospects of a lasting peace. #NagornoKarabakh #Armenia #Azerbaijan