India's government launches $10B economic stimulus plan | Money Talks

With more than seven million cases of COVID-19, India is the world's second worst-affected country by the pandemic. The outbreak has taken an immense toll on the economy, with the World Bank forecasting a more than 9-percent drop in GDP this year. Now the government's launching stimulus measures worth 10 billion dollars to get businesses back on track. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Sunil Poshakwale joined us from Birmingham. He's a professor of International Finance at the Cranfield School of Management. #India #EconomicStimulus #Coronavirus